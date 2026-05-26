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    MARFORCOM Commander Accepts Admiral James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award [Image 1 of 4]

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    MARFORCOM Commander Accepts Admiral James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea, commanding general, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, commander, Marine Forces Command, commander, Marine Forces Northern Command accepts the Admiral James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award from retired U.S. Air Force Col. Darrin B. Davis, representative, Order of the Daedalians, at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, May 27, 2026. The award was accepted on behalf of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing for outstanding aviation safety record and mishap prevention culture that resulted in executing 63,000 hours with no Class A flight, flight related, or aviation ground operations mishaps. The Daedalian Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Order of the Daedalians, an organization of current and former U.S. military aviators whose mission is to advocate for air and space power and honor those who flew and fly in defense of our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:15
    Photo ID: 9712278
    VIRIN: 260527-M-CK709-1164
    Resolution: 5751x3834
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MARFORCOM Commander Accepts Admiral James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Thirteen Bahizi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MARFORCOM Commander Accepts Admiral James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award
    MARFORCOM Commander Accepts Admiral James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award
    MARFORCOM Commander Accepts Admiral James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award
    MARFORCOM Commander Accepts Admiral James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award

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    philanthropy
    Daedalian
    safety
    award
    aviation
    USMC

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