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    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness [Image 5 of 7]

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    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness

    JAPAN

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maria Alvarez 

    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific

    260526-N-BY095-1124
    Sailors assigned to Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (ATGWP) hike during a professional development visit to the island of Iwo To, Japan, May 26, 2026. Forty-one Sailors from ATGWP visited the historic island to connect with the profound legacy of service and sacrifice that underpins the command’s mission of forging warfighting readiness. The nearly eight-mile hike was a key part of the professional development visit, retracing the steps of service members who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria I. Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 02:56
    Photo ID: 9711610
    VIRIN: 260526-N-BY095-1124
    Resolution: 2048x1535
    Size: 736.05 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness

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    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness

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