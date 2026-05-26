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    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness [Image 1 of 7]

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    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness

    JAPAN

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maria Alvarez 

    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific

    260526-N-BY095-1001
    Sailors assigned to Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (ATGWP) pose for a group photo during a professional development visit to the island of Iwo To, Japan, May 26, 2026. Forty-one Sailors from ATGWP visited the historic island to connect with the profound legacy of service and sacrifice that underpins the command’s mission of forging warfighting readiness. As the Type Commander's executive agent, ATGWP provides expert training, evaluation, and support to forward-deployed and visiting ships to ensure they are fully trained and ready for any mission, directly contributing to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria I. Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 02:56
    Photo ID: 9711604
    VIRIN: 260526-N-BY095-1001
    Resolution: 3619x2233
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness
    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness

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    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness

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