Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness

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260526-N-BY095-1001

Sailors assigned to Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (ATGWP) pose for a group photo during a professional development visit to the island of Iwo To, Japan, May 26, 2026. Forty-one Sailors from ATGWP visited the historic island to connect with the profound legacy of service and sacrifice that underpins the command’s mission of forging warfighting readiness. As the Type Commander's executive agent, ATGWP provides expert training, evaluation, and support to forward-deployed and visiting ships to ensure they are fully trained and ready for any mission, directly contributing to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria I. Alvarez)