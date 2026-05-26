Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness

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260526-N-BY095-1145

Sailors assigned to Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (ATGWP) hike to landing beach during a professional development visit on the island of Iwo To, Japan, May 26, 2026. Forty-one Sailors from ATGWP visited the historic island to connect with the profound legacy of service and sacrifice that underpins the command’s mission of forging warfighting readiness. The nearly eight-mile hike was a key part of the professional development visit, retracing the steps of service members who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria I. Alvarez)