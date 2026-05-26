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    CLR-35 Memorial Day Beach Bash [Image 1 of 8]

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    CLR-35 Memorial Day Beach Bash

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Ms. Jemison Delana, an event planner and coordinator with United Service

    Organization conducts a safety brief to U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during a Memorial Day beach bash on Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 22, 2026. The event, hosted for service members with CLR-35, helped build morale and strengthen camaraderie ahead of future training and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 00:29
    Photo ID: 9711506
    VIRIN: 260522-M-TY525-1028
    Resolution: 2302x1535
    Size: 830.49 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CLR-35 Memorial Day Beach Bash [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Matthew Borruso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Okinawa; CLR-35; Marines; Memorial Day; Regiment

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