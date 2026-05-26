CLR-35 Memorial Day Beach Bash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Courtney Brooks, right, serves food to Lance Cpl. Andrew Nguyen, center, both ammunition technicians with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during a Memorial Day beach bash on Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 22, 2026. The event, hosted for service members with CLR-35, helped build morale and strengthen camaraderie ahead of future training and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso)