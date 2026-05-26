U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adrian Lopez, sergeant major of Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts push-ups with Marines and Sailors with CLR-35, 3rd MLG, during a Memorial Day beach bash on Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 22, 2026. The event, hosted for service members with CLR-35, helped build morale and strengthen camaraderie ahead of future training and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 00:29
|Photo ID:
|9711498
|VIRIN:
|260522-M-TY525-1083
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLR-35 Memorial Day Beach Bash [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Matthew Borruso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.