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    CLR-35 Memorial Day Beach Bash [Image 3 of 8]

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    CLR-35 Memorial Day Beach Bash

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adrian Lopez, sergeant major of Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts push-ups with Marines and Sailors with CLR-35, 3rd MLG, during a Memorial Day beach bash on Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 22, 2026. The event, hosted for service members with CLR-35, helped build morale and strengthen camaraderie ahead of future training and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 00:29
    Photo ID: 9711498
    VIRIN: 260522-M-TY525-1083
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CLR-35 Memorial Day Beach Bash [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Matthew Borruso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Okinawa; CLR-35; Marines; Memorial Day; Regiment

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