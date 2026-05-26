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    Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers visits Naval Air Facility Misawa [Image 3 of 4]

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    Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers visits Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fischer 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    20260527-N-YS746-1049 - MISAWA, Japan - U.S. Navy Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers, Force Master Chief of Naval Air Forces, answers questions during a visit to Misawa Air Base, May 27, 2026. NAF Misawa, located at Misawa Air Base near the northern tip of Honshu, Japan, provides aviation and ground logistics support to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan, operates Defense Fuel Support Point Hachinohe delivering aviation fuel to Misawa Air Base, and fosters strong partnerships with the U.S. Air Force, Japan Self-Defense Forces and the local community. As an associate command hosted by the 35th Fighter Wing, NAF Misawa plays a key role in supporting joint operations and enhancing regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second 2nd Matthew Fischer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 22:12
    Photo ID: 9711489
    VIRIN: 260527-N-YS746-1049
    Resolution: 7565x5043
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers visits Naval Air Facility Misawa [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers visits Misawa Air Base
    Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers visits Naval Air Facility Misawa
    Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers visits Naval Air Facility Misawa
    Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers visits Naval Air Facility Misawa

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