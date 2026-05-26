Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers visits Naval Air Facility Misawa

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20260527-N-YS746-1032 - MISAWA, Japan - U.S. Navy Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers, Force Master Chief of Naval Air Forces, speaks to Sailors during a visit to Misawa Air Base, May 27, 2026. NAF Misawa, located at Misawa Air Base near the northern tip of Honshu, Japan, provides aviation and ground logistics support to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan, operates Defense Fuel Support Point Hachinohe delivering aviation fuel to Misawa Air Base, and fosters strong partnerships with the U.S. Air Force, Japan Self-Defense Forces and the local community. As an associate command hosted by the 35th Fighter Wing, NAF Misawa plays a key role in supporting joint operations and enhancing regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Fischer)