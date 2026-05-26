Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31

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Photo of a Bald eagle flying downstream of Libby Dam, Libby, Montana. Libby Dam will host "Birds of Prey" May 31, featuring Birds of Prey Northwest Biologist Janie Veltkamp, who has studied and worked with birds of prey for over 20 years, toward re-establishing viable populations of endangered raptors, including ospreys and peregrine falcons, in the wild.