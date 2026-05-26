Photo of a Bald eagle flying downstream of Libby Dam, Libby, Montana. Libby Dam will host "Birds of Prey" May 31, featuring Birds of Prey Northwest Biologist Janie Veltkamp, who has studied and worked with birds of prey for over 20 years, toward re-establishing viable populations of endangered raptors, including ospreys and peregrine falcons, in the wild.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9711387
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-VA654-6445
|Resolution:
|827x593
|Size:
|110.65 KB
|Location:
|LIBBY, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31 [Image 3 of 3], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31
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