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    Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31 [Image 2 of 3]

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    Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31

    LIBBY, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Photo of a Bald eagle flying downstream of Libby Dam, Libby, Montana. Libby Dam will host "Birds of Prey" May 31, featuring Birds of Prey Northwest Biologist Janie Veltkamp, who has studied and worked with birds of prey for over 20 years, toward re-establishing viable populations of endangered raptors, including ospreys and peregrine falcons, in the wild.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9711387
    VIRIN: 260506-A-VA654-6445
    Resolution: 827x593
    Size: 110.65 KB
    Location: LIBBY, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31 [Image 3 of 3], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    birds of prey
    Northwestern Division
    Natural Resource Management
    Libby Dam
    Seattle District
    USACE

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