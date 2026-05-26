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    Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31 [Image 1 of 3]

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    Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31

    LIBBY, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Photo of Bords of Prey Northwest Founding Director Janie Veltkamp, and Chairman of the Board Don Veltkamp, each holding an "educational ambassador," that visitors will see during "Birds of Prey" event, May 31 at Libby Dam. Photo courtesy Birds of Prey Northwest.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9711378
    VIRIN: 260506-A-VA654-1532
    Resolution: 393x505
    Size: 91.39 KB
    Location: LIBBY, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31 [Image 3 of 3], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    birds of prey
    Northwestern Division
    Natural Resource Management
    Libby Dam
    Seattle District
    USACE

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