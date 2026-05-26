Photo of Bords of Prey Northwest Founding Director Janie Veltkamp, and Chairman of the Board Don Veltkamp, each holding an "educational ambassador," that visitors will see during "Birds of Prey" event, May 31 at Libby Dam. Photo courtesy Birds of Prey Northwest.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9711378
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-VA654-1532
|Resolution:
|393x505
|Size:
|91.39 KB
|Location:
|LIBBY, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31 [Image 3 of 3], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31
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