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    Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31 [Image 3 of 3]

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    Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31

    LIBBY, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Photo of Northern Saw-whet Owl asleep while perched on a fence post. This species of owl is among the various diverse birds the non profit organization Birds of Prey Northwest, rehabilitates, studies and helps to re-establish its population. Photo courtesy Libby Dam Cooperative Association/President Ruth Fenn.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9711373
    VIRIN: 260506-A-VA654-9182
    Resolution: 664x511
    Size: 77.3 KB
    Location: LIBBY, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31 [Image 3 of 3], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    birds of prey
    Northwestern Division
    Natural Resource Management
    Libby Dam
    USACE
    Seattle

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