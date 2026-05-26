Photo of Northern Saw-whet Owl asleep while perched on a fence post. This species of owl is among the various diverse birds the non profit organization Birds of Prey Northwest, rehabilitates, studies and helps to re-establish its population. Photo courtesy Libby Dam Cooperative Association/President Ruth Fenn.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9711373
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-VA654-9182
|Resolution:
|664x511
|Size:
|77.3 KB
|Location:
|LIBBY, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31 [Image 3 of 3], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Libby Dam Hosts “Birds of Prey” May 31
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