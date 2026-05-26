U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course

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A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, provides security during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 20, 2026. The TRAP course develops Marines with the knowledge and skills required to recover aircraft and personnel in potential search and rescue situations on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ronnie Mejia)