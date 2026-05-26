(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ronnie Mejia 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, coordinate air support during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 20, 2026. The TRAP course develops Marines with the knowledge and skills required to recover aircraft and personnel in potential search and rescue situations on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ronnie Mejia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 20:34
    Photo ID: 9711374
    VIRIN: 260520-M-BX248-1134
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Ronnie Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    EOTG
    TRAP Course
    V25
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery