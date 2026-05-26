U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course

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U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, patrol during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 20, 2026. The TRAP course develops Marines with the knowledge and skills required to recover aircraft and personnel in potential search and rescue situations on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ronnie Mejia)