Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (May 25, 2026) The Kaua`i Veteran's Council held a Memorial Day ceremony at the Kauai Veteran’s Cemetery in Hanapepe, in honor of America’s fallen service members. The local ceremony included a color guard presentation, guest speakers, a Hawaiian prayer blessing and wreath and lei presentations. The Pacific Missile Range Facility's Commanding Officer, Captain Robert Prince was in attendance as the event's key-note speaker and participated in the lei presentations and reflections alongside local and visiting veterans, active-duty service members, local officials, community organizations and families. ( US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 19:13
|Photo ID:
|9711290
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-HW207-1124
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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