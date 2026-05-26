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    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members [Image 3 of 6]

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    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    HANAPEPE, Hawaii (May 25, 2026) Commanding Officer, Captain Robert Prince participates in the lei presentation and pauses for reflection during the Memorial Day ceremony. The Kaua`i Veteran's Council held a Memorial Day ceremony at the Kauai Veteran’s Cemetery in Hanapepe, in honor of America’s fallen service members. The local ceremony included a color guard presentation, guest speakers, a Hawaiian prayer blessing and wreath and lei presentations. The Pacific Missile Range Facility's Commanding Officer, Captain Robert Prince was in attendance as the event's key-note speaker and participated in the lei presentations and reflections alongside local and visiting veterans, active-duty service members, local officials, community organizations and families. ( US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 19:13
    Photo ID: 9711287
    VIRIN: 260525-N-HW207-1088
    Resolution: 8035x5359
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members
    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members
    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members
    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members
    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members
    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members

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