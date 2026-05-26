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    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members [Image 2 of 6]

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    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    HANAPEPE, Hawaii (May 25, 2026) The Kaua`i Veteran's Council held a Memorial Day ceremony at the Kauai Veteran’s Cemetery in Hanapepe, in honor of America’s fallen service members. The local ceremony included a color guard presentation, guest speakers, a Hawaiian prayer blessing and wreath and lei presentations. The Pacific Missile Range Facility's Commanding Officer, Captain Robert Prince was in attendance as the event's key-note speaker and participated in the lei presentations and reflections alongside local and visiting veterans, active-duty service members, local officials, community organizations and families. ( US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 19:13
    Photo ID: 9711286
    VIRIN: 260525-N-HW207-1066
    Resolution: 3641x5459
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members
    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members
    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members
    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members
    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members
    Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members

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