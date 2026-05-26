Kaua`i Veteran's Council Honors America's Fallen Service Members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (May 25, 2026) The Kaua`i Veteran's Council held a Memorial Day ceremony at the Kauai Veteran’s Cemetery in Hanapepe, in honor of America’s fallen service members. The local ceremony included a color guard presentation, guest speakers, a Hawaiian prayer blessing and wreath and lei presentations. The Pacific Missile Range Facility's Commanding Officer, Captain Robert Prince was in attendance as the event's key-note speaker and participated in the lei presentations and reflections alongside local and visiting veterans, active-duty service members, local officials, community organizations and families. ( US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)