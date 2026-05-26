Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony

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Family members and community supporters gather near the gravesite of Comanche, retired Sgt. 1st Class Allan MacDonald’s horse, following the unveiling of a new interpretive marquee at Fort Ord National Monument on May 23, 2026. The display highlights MacDonald’s legacy and Fort Ord’s mounted cavalry history. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)