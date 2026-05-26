Family members and community supporters gather near the gravesite of Comanche, retired Sgt. 1st Class Allan MacDonald’s horse, following the unveiling of a new interpretive marquee at Fort Ord National Monument on May 23, 2026. The display highlights MacDonald’s legacy and Fort Ord’s mounted cavalry history. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9711146
|VIRIN:
|260523-O-XY043-6781
|Resolution:
|6498x4332
|Size:
|11.57 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony
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