Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony

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Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center Command Historian Cameron Binkley speaks during the Bureau of Land Management’s Freedom 250 commemorative event at Fort Ord National Monument on May 23, 2026, as members of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center Joint Service Color Guard stand in formation behind him and members of retired Sgt. 1st Class Allan MacDonald’s family sit in the front row. The Memorial Day weekend ceremony honored MacDonald and Fort Ord’s mounted cavalry heritage. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)