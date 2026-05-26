Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony

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Members of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center Joint Service Color Guard present the colors during the Bureau of Land Management’s Freedom 250 commemorative event at Fort Ord National Monument on May 23, 2026. Members of the Presidio of Monterey military community participated in the Memorial Day weekend ceremony honoring retired Sgt. 1st Class Allan MacDonald and Fort Ord’s mounted cavalry heritage. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)