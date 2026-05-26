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    Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

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    Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Leggett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Members of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center Joint Service Color Guard present the colors during the Bureau of Land Management’s Freedom 250 commemorative event at Fort Ord National Monument on May 23, 2026. Members of the Presidio of Monterey military community participated in the Memorial Day weekend ceremony honoring retired Sgt. 1st Class Allan MacDonald and Fort Ord’s mounted cavalry heritage. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 17:31
    Photo ID: 9711129
    VIRIN: 260523-O-XY043-5153
    Resolution: 5835x3890
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony
    Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony
    Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony
    Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony
    Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony
    Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony
    Fort Ord’s history celebrated at local Freedom 250 ceremony

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    Fort Ord
    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
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    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

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