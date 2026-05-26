Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals

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Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, conduct small unit tactics and long-range shooting training during a Unit Training Assembly in Fairfield, Idaho, May 11-15, 2026. The training focused on enhancing mission readiness, tactical movement, communication and marksmanship skills in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)