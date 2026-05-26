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    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals [Image 46 of 52]

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    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, conduct small unit tactics and long-range shooting training during a Unit Training Assembly in Fairfield, Idaho, May 11-15, 2026. The training focused on enhancing mission readiness, tactical movement, communication and marksmanship skills in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 17:27
    Photo ID: 9711137
    VIRIN: 260527-Z-YH478-1515
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals [Image 52 of 52], by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals
    Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals

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    TAGS

    TACP
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Special Warfare

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