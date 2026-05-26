Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, conduct small unit tactics and long-range shooting training during a Unit Training Assembly in Fairfield, Idaho, May 11-15, 2026. The training focused on enhancing mission readiness, tactical movement, communication and marksmanship skills in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9711133
|VIRIN:
|260527-Z-YH478-1511
|Resolution:
|6641x4427
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Idaho TACPs focus on shooting fundamentals [Image 52 of 52], by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.