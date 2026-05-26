Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline

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Sailors, Marines and civilians from Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex and Naval Support Activity Portsmouth spent two days restoring Dam Neck Annex’s coastline, kicking off with a beach cleanup April 21 and culminating in a dune restoration project April 22 utilizing recycled Christmas trees. This initiative helps restore the Annex’s dunes, and paves the way for future dune restoration projects.