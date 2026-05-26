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    Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline [Image 8 of 15]

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    Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    Sailors, Marines and civilians from Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex and Naval Support Activity Portsmouth spent two days restoring Dam Neck Annex’s coastline, kicking off with a beach cleanup April 21 and culminating in a dune restoration project April 22 utilizing recycled Christmas trees. This initiative helps restore the Annex’s dunes, and paves the way for future dune restoration projects.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 12:55
    Photo ID: 9710021
    VIRIN: 260429-O-SH289-3651
    Resolution: 5680x3787
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline [Image 15 of 15], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAS Oceana and Dam Neck Annex Beach Cleanup
    NAS Oceana and Dam Neck Annex Beach Cleanup
    NAS Oceana and Dam Neck Annex Beach Cleanup
    NAS Oceana and Dam Neck Annex Beach Cleanup
    NAS Oceana and Dam Neck Annex Beach Cleanup
    Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline
    Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline
    Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline
    Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline
    Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline
    Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline
    Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline
    Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline
    Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline
    Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline

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    Dunes
    NAS Oceana - Dam Neck Annex

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