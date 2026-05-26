Sailors, Marines and civilians from Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex and Naval Support Activity Portsmouth spent two days restoring Dam Neck Annex’s coastline, kicking off with a beach cleanup April 21 and culminating in a dune restoration project April 22 utilizing recycled Christmas trees. This initiative helps restore the Annex’s dunes, and paves the way for future dune restoration projects.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 12:55
|Photo ID:
|9710024
|VIRIN:
|260429-O-SH289-3287
|Resolution:
|6553x4369
|Size:
|7.76 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline [Image 15 of 15], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sailors, Marines and civilians across Hampton Roads help restore Dam Neck Annex coastline
No keywords found.