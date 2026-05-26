Mexican Air Force Maj. Gen. Rogelio Amador, Inter-American Defense College chief of studies, presents an institutional gift to Mexican Air Force Maj. Gen. José Ernesto San Román Águila, director of the National Defense College of Mexico, during a CODENAL visit to the IADC at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 14, 2026. The institutional gift presentation marked the official visit and reflected a common protocol practice used by military and government organizations to recognize professional courtesy between host and visiting delegations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9709703
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-VO743-1013
|Resolution:
|6537x3674
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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