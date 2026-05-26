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    CODENAL Visit to the IADC [Image 13 of 13]

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    CODENAL Visit to the IADC

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Mexican Air Force Maj. Gen. Rogelio Amador, Inter-American Defense College chief of studies, presents an institutional gift to Mexican Air Force Maj. Gen. José Ernesto San Román Águila, director of the National Defense College of Mexico, during a CODENAL visit to the IADC at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 14, 2026. The institutional gift presentation marked the official visit and reflected a common protocol practice used by military and government organizations to recognize professional courtesy between host and visiting delegations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 11:14
    Photo ID: 9709703
    VIRIN: 260514-F-VO743-1013
    Resolution: 6537x3674
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CODENAL Visit to the IADC [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Visit to the IADC

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    SOUTHCOM
    Mexican Navy
    PME
    IADC
    IADB
    International

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