Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mexican Air Force Maj. Gen. Rogelio Amador, Inter-American Defense College chief of studies, presents an institutional gift to Mexican Air Force Maj. Gen. José Ernesto San Román Águila, director of the National Defense College of Mexico, during a CODENAL visit to the IADC at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 14, 2026. The institutional gift presentation marked the official visit and reflected a common protocol practice used by military and government organizations to recognize professional courtesy between host and visiting delegations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)