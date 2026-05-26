CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC

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A CODENAL student asks a question during the Mexican Embassy presentation at the Inter-American Defense College at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 14, 2026. The visit included academic presentations and institutional briefings for students from the National Defense College of Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)