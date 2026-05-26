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    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC [Image 12 of 13]

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    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    A CODENAL student asks a question during the Mexican Embassy presentation at the Inter-American Defense College at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 14, 2026. The visit included academic presentations and institutional briefings for students from the National Defense College of Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 11:14
    Photo ID: 9709701
    VIRIN: 260514-F-VO743-1012
    Resolution: 1536x863
    Size: 318.05 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC
    CODENAL Visit to the IADC

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    SOUTHCOM
    Mexican Navy
    PME
    IADC
    IADB
    International

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