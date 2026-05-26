CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC

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H.E. Esteban Moctezuma, ambassador of Mexico to the United States, speaks to CODENAL students during a visit to the Inter-American Defense College at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 14, 2026. CODENAL, the National Defense College of Mexico, provides graduate-level education for military officers studying national security and defense. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)