CODENAL Students Receive Academic Briefings at IADC

H.E. Esteban Moctezuma, ambassador of Mexico to the United States, speaks to CODENAL students during a visit to the Inter-American Defense College at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 14, 2026. CODENAL, the National Defense College of Mexico, provides graduate-level education for military officers studying national security and defense. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9709700
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-VO743-1011
|Resolution:
|1536x863
|Size:
|367.19 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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