U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, receives a tour of the gym on the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling during his visit to Perth, Australia, May 25, 2026. Koehler’s visit to Australia reaffirmed the U.S. – Australia alliance remains a cornerstone for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9709003
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-UL352-1463
|Resolution:
|6446x4604
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.