U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia

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U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and Adm. Mark Hammond, chief of navy, Royal Australian Navy, right, receive a tour of the Diamantina Pier on the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling during Koehler’s visit to Perth, Australia, May 25, 2026. Koehler’s visit to Australia reaffirmed the U.S. – Australia alliance remains a cornerstone for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)