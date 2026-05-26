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    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia [Image 7 of 12]

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    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia

    AUSTRALIA

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Adm. Mark Hammond, chief of navy, Royal Australian Navy, right, receive a tour of the housing facilities on the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling during Koehler’s visit to Perth, Australia, May 25, 2026. Koehler’s visit to Australia reaffirmed the U.S. – Australia alliance remains a cornerstone for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 05:15
    Photo ID: 9708998
    VIRIN: 260525-N-UL352-1328
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander meets with Sailors from Patrol Squadron 26 during his travel to Perth, Australia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia

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    HMAS Stirling
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