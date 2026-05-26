USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Arrives in Okinawa

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WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan (May 15, 2026)

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Marcus Johnson, from Detroit, assigned to commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, handles mooring line as Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) to prepares to moor onboard White Beach Naval Facility, May 15, 2026. Minnesota is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, and is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Minnesota is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)