USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Arrives in Okinawa

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WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan (May 15, 2026)

Sailors assigned to Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) cast heaving lines as the ship prepares to moors to pierside onboard White Beach Naval Facility during a scheduled port visit, May 15, 2026. Minnesota is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, and is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Minnesota is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)