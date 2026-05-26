USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Arrives in Okinawa

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan (May 15, 2026)
Sailors assigned to Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) cast heaving lines as the ship prepares to moors to pierside onboard White Beach Naval Facility during a scheduled port visit, May 15, 2026. Minnesota is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, and is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Minnesota is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9708862
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-DN657-1149
|Resolution:
|7988x4493
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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