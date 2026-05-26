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    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Arrives in Okinawa [Image 1 of 3]

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    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Arrives in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan (May 15, 2026)
    The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) transits Nakagusuku Bay during a scheduled port visit to White Beach Naval Facility, May 15, 2026. Minnesota is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, and is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Minnesota is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 02:15
    Photo ID: 9708861
    VIRIN: 260515-N-DN657-1015
    Resolution: 8098x5399
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Arrives in Okinawa [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Arrives in Okinawa
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Arrives in Okinawa
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Arrives in Okinawa

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    TAGS

    fast-attack submarine
    Virginia-Class
    CFAO
    CTF-74
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783)
    Japan

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