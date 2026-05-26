Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills

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Australian Army Cpl. Stephan Kangur, left, an explosive ordinance disposal technician with 20th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, 6th Engineer Support Regiment, 6th Brigade, and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Aaron Garcia, right, an EOD technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, look at explosion craters during Wallaby Walk, May 10, 2026. Wallaby Walk is a two-week training exercise to certify Australian expeditionary explosive ordinance disposal teams for operational requirements against current and emerging threats in a multi-national setting. Garcia is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nan Yang)