Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills

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U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, and Australian Army soldiers with 20th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, 6th Engineer Support Regiment, 6th Brigade, conduct demolition range drills during Wallaby Walk, May 10, 2026. Wallaby Walk is a two-week training exercise to certify Australian expeditionary explosive ordinance disposal teams for operational requirements against current and emerging threats in a multi-national setting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nan Yang)