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    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills [Image 2 of 7]

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    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Nan Yang 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, and Australian Army soldiers with 20th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, 6th Engineer Support Regiment, 6th Brigade, conduct demolition range drills during Wallaby Walk, May 10, 2026. Wallaby Walk is a two-week training exercise to certify Australian expeditionary explosive ordinance disposal teams for operational requirements against current and emerging threats in a multi-national setting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nan Yang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 02:51
    Photo ID: 9708836
    VIRIN: 260510-M-YV233-1050
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills
    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills
    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills
    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills
    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills
    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills
    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills

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    TAGS

    Australia
    Demolition
    EOD
    USMC
    MRF-D 26
    Wallaby Walk

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