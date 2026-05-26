U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, and Australian Army soldiers with 20th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, 6th Engineer Support Regiment, 6th Brigade, conduct demolition range drills during Wallaby Walk, May 10, 2026. Wallaby Walk is a two-week training exercise to certify Australian expeditionary explosive ordinance disposal teams for operational requirements against current and emerging threats in a multi-national setting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nan Yang)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 02:51
|Photo ID:
|9708836
|VIRIN:
|260510-M-YV233-1050
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.