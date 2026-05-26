Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills

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Australian Army Sgt. Bede Greener, an explosive ordinance disposal technician with 20th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, 6th Engineer Support Regiment, 6th Brigade, oversees U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, and Australian Army soldiers during Wallaby Walk, May 10, 2026. Wallaby Walk is a two-week training exercise to certify Australian expeditionary explosive ordinance disposal teams for operational requirements against current and emerging threats in a multi-national setting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nan Yang)