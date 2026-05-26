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    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills [Image 5 of 7]

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    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Nan Yang 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian Army Sgt. Bede Greener, an explosive ordinance disposal technician with 20th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, 6th Engineer Support Regiment, 6th Brigade, oversees U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, and Australian Army soldiers during Wallaby Walk, May 10, 2026. Wallaby Walk is a two-week training exercise to certify Australian expeditionary explosive ordinance disposal teams for operational requirements against current and emerging threats in a multi-national setting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nan Yang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 02:52
    Photo ID: 9708843
    VIRIN: 260510-M-YV233-1204
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills
    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills
    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills
    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills
    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills
    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills
    Wallaby Walk 26: MRF-D, ADF conduct demolition drills

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    TAGS

    Australia
    Demolition
    EOD
    USMC
    MRF-D 26
    Wallaby Walk

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