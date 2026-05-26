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    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge [Image 11 of 12]

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    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cameron Piontek, 8th Operations Support Squadron controller tower assistant chief controller, rests after completing the Murph Challenge at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2026. The Murph Challenge is a workout challenge honoring Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient who was killed in action June 28, 2005. It consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and another one-mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 02:43
    Photo ID: 9708839
    VIRIN: 260521-F-ER993-1227
    Resolution: 4654x3103
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge

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    Wolf Pack
    Memorial Day
    Murph Challenge
    8th FSS
    Kunsan

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