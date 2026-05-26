Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cameron Piontek, 8th Operations Support Squadron controller tower assistant chief controller, rests after completing the Murph Challenge at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2026. The Murph Challenge is a workout challenge honoring Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient who was killed in action June 28, 2005. It consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and another one-mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)