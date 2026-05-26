Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge

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Participants of the Murph Challenge share a fist bump after completing the challenge at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2026. The Murph is a workout consisting of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and a final one-mile run. It is typically done on or around Memorial Day to commemorate military members who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)