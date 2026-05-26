Participants of the Murph Challenge share a fist bump after completing the challenge at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2026. The Murph is a workout consisting of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and a final one-mile run. It is typically done on or around Memorial Day to commemorate military members who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 02:43
|Photo ID:
|9708838
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-ER993-1204
|Resolution:
|4401x3144
|Size:
|1007.06 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.