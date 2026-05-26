(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Participants of the Murph Challenge share a fist bump after completing the challenge at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2026. The Murph is a workout consisting of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and a final one-mile run. It is typically done on or around Memorial Day to commemorate military members who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 02:43
    Photo ID: 9708838
    VIRIN: 260521-F-ER993-1204
    Resolution: 4401x3144
    Size: 1007.06 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge
    Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    Memorial Day
    Murph Challenge
    8th FSS
    Kunsan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery