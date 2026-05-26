Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge

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Members of the Wolf Pack complete components of the Murph Challenge at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2026. Participants executed the challenge at their own pace, finishing a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups,300 air squats and an additional one-mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)