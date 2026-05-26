Members of the Wolf Pack complete components of the Murph Challenge at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2026. Participants executed the challenge at their own pace, finishing a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups,300 air squats and an additional one-mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 02:43
|Photo ID:
|9708835
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-ER993-1133
|Resolution:
|6149x3459
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wolf Pack honors fallen heroes during Murph Challenge [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.