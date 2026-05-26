Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center Yokosuka Team

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 27, 206) -- Airman Sara Clark of Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center (NOAC) Yokosuka demonstrates the Kestrel May 27, 2026. The Kestrel is a rugged, handheld weather meter and environmental data logger designed to measure and track specific atmospheric conditions including wind speed and direction, temperature, pressure, and altitude, among other data points. The NOAC Yokosuka team tracks the weather to protect Fleet Activities Yokosuka Sailors, military families, and the places they live and work while serving as a critical resource for asset protection and risk management for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Region Japan (CNFJ/RJ) ashore forces and U.S. 7th Fleet afloat personnel and ships. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)