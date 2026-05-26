Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center Yokosuka Team

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 27, 2026) -- (Front row from left to right) Aerographer's Mate 2nd Class Celestial Wilson, Airman Sara Clark, (second row from left to right) Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Batuhan Vural, Airman Recruit Corey Ogle, and Airman Andie Miller all of Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center (NOAC) Yokosuka pose on top of the command's local headquarters with Tokyo Bay in the background May 27, 2026. The NOAC Yokosuka team tracks the weather to protect Fleet Activities Yokosuka Sailors, military families, and the places they live and work while serving as a critical resource for asset protection and risk management for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Region Japan (CNFJ/RJ) ashore forces and U.S. 7th Fleet afloat personnel and ships. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)