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    Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center Yokosuka Team [Image 3 of 5]

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    Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center Yokosuka Team

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 27, 2026) -- Airman Sara Clark of Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center (NOAC) Yokosuka demonstrates the Kestrel May 27, 2026. The Kestrel is a rugged, handheld weather meter and environmental data logger designed to measure and track specific atmospheric conditions including wind speed and direction, temperature, pressure, and altitude, among other data points. The NOAC Yokosuka team tracks the weather to protect Fleet Activities Yokosuka Sailors, military families, and the places they live and work while serving as a critical resource for asset protection and risk management for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Region Japan (CNFJ/RJ) ashore forces and U.S. 7th Fleet afloat personnel and ships. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 01:32
    Photo ID: 9708817
    VIRIN: 260527-N-FG395-1029
    Resolution: 5719x3812
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center Yokosuka Team [Image 5 of 5], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center Yokosuka Team

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    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    NOAC Yokosuka
    Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center

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