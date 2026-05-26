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    May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary [Image 3 of 4]

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    May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Students with Mokapu Elementary School participate in a May Day celebration at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 22, 2026. Mokapu Elementary School hosted its annual May Day celebration, showcasing Hawaiian culture through hula, music, and traditional performances. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 22:47
    Photo ID: 9708715
    VIRIN: 260522-M-BT636-5408
    Resolution: 5934x3956
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary
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    MCBH
    Hawaii
    USMC

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