May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary

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The May Queen and May King make their way to the May Day celebration event during Mokapu Elementary School’s annual May Day event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 22, 2026. Mokapu Elementary School hosted its annual May Day celebration, showcasing Hawaiian culture through hula, music, and traditional performances. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)