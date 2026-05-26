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    May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary [Image 2 of 4]

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    May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The May Queen and May King sit on their ceremonial thrones during Mokapu Elementary School’s annual May Day celebration at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 22, 2026. Mokapu Elementary School hosted its annual May Day celebration, showcasing Hawaiian culture through hula, music, and traditional performances. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 22:47
    Photo ID: 9708712
    VIRIN: 260522-M-BT636-5070
    Resolution: 6252x4168
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary
    May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary
    May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary
    May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary

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    MCBH
    marines
    Hawaii

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