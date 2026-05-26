May Day Celebration at Mokapu Elementary

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The May Queen and May King sit on their ceremonial thrones during Mokapu Elementary School’s annual May Day celebration at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 22, 2026. Mokapu Elementary School hosted its annual May Day celebration, showcasing Hawaiian culture through hula, music, and traditional performances. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)