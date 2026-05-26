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    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 3 of 20]

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    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Gaon Kim 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, performs Bambi Bucket operations during an aerial gunnery exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, May 18, 2026. Bambi Buckets, large containers suspended beneath helicopters designed to quickly fill and drop water on austere terrain, are primarily used to pre-soak an area before live rounds are fired down range and to extinguish any fires that may arise. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kim Ga-on, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 21:38
    Photo ID: 9708645
    VIRIN: 260518-A-FN905-1538
    Resolution: 5645x4032
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 20 of 20], by CPL Gaon Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

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    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    Eighth Army
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    2CAB

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