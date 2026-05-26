3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

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A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, takes flight to target engagements during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, May 19, 2026. This training refines weapons proficiency, enhances aircrew coordination, and ensures units maintain the capability to provide accurate and responsive aerial support in combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Damilola Awe)