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    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 19 of 20]

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    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Spc. Damilola Awe 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, takes flight to target engagements during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, May 19, 2026. This training refines weapons proficiency, enhances aircrew coordination, and ensures units maintain the capability to provide accurate and responsive aerial support in combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Damilola Awe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 21:38
    Photo ID: 9708613
    VIRIN: 260519-A-NO397-1011
    Resolution: 7937x5291
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Damilola Awe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

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    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    Eighth Army
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    2CAB

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